Maldives Speaker Nasheed in Sri Lanka on official visit

Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed arrived in Sri Lanka today on an official visit.

The former President was welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by State Minister of Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya.

Nasheed was targeted in an assassination attempt on May 6, as he was heading out to attend an event in an island. The attack, which saw a remote-controlled IED explode near his residence in the center of Malé City, caused serious injuries to the ex-president.

The shrapnel pieces from the bomb blast caused a substantial amount of damage to his internal organs, but had missed some vital arteries and organs. A shrapnel piece struck his rib, which otherwise would have struck his heart, leading to a fatality. Speaker Nasheed underwent 16 hours of live-saving surgery at ADK hospital.

While he left to Germany on May 13, he travelled to United Kingdom after being referred to specialists there, on July 2.

He returned to Maldives after nearly four months residing abroad, on October 11. (Colombo Gazette)