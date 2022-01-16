Dialog Enterprise Metro Texas Scramble Golf Tournament 2021

The Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan in partnership with Dialog Enterprise, the corporate solutions arm of Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, recently concluded the Dialog Enterprise Metro Texas Scramble 2021 Golf Tournament, which was a success with over 181 golfers participating in a team based competitive day of golfing at the Royal Colombo Golf Club.

The Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan hosted the golf tournament as a part of their annual fundraising calendar with the objective of collecting funds for multiple community development projects initiated, monitored and managed by the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan. Including heart surgeries for children with congenital heart diseases and, Meth Sewa and Sith Sevana, two care facilities for children who are severely mentally and physically challenged.