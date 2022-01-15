Mirigama to Kurunegala stretch of Central Expressway opened

The Mirigama to Kurunegala stretch of the Central Expressway was declared open by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

The second phase of the Central Expressway from Mirigama to Kurunegala will enable the public to travel nearly 39.7 km between two cities within just 25 minutes.

The stretch comprises four lanes and five interchanges in Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

The Central Expressway Project has been divided into four sections: Section 1 from Kadawatha to Mirigama is approximately 37 km, Section 2 from Mirigama to Kurunegala is about 39.7 km, while the stretch from Mirigama to Ambepussa is approximately 9.1 km, Section 3 from Pothuhera to Galagedara is about 32.5 km, and Section 4 from Kurunegala to Dambulla is approximately 60.3 km. (Colombo Gazette)