Canada warns travellers of deteriorating economic situation in Sri Lanka

Canada has warned travellers of the deteriorating economic situation in Sri Lanka.

The Canadian Government has updated the safety and security section of the travel advisory on Sri Lanka.

The update notes that the the economic crisis in Sri Lanka is leading to shortages of basic necessities including medicines, fuel and food.

“The economic instability may affect the delivery of public services, including healthcare. Limited access to resources could also contribute to a deterioration in the security environment,” Canada warned.

Canada urged its citizens travelling to Sri Lanka to keep supplies of food, water and fuel on hand in case of lengthy disruptions.

The travel advisory notes that long line-ups may be experienced at grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies.

It urged travellers to monitor local media for information related to food and fuel shortages. (Colombo Gazette)