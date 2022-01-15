Another 160 people detected with Omicron in Sri Lanka

Another 160 people have been detected with the Omicron Covid variant in Sri Lanka.

The total number of people detected with the Omicron Covid variant in Sri Lanka has now gone past 200.

As of 31st December the total number of people detected with the Omicron Covid variant in Sri Lanka was 48.

The Health Ministry had admitted recently that the Omicron Covid variant was spreading in Sri Lanka.

Director of the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Ranjith Batuwantudawa had said that the recent lab test results showed that the variant was spreading in Sri Lanka.

Batuwantudawa had told reporters that the Omicron Covid variant is gradually spreading in the country.

He said that with the spread of the new variant in Sri Lanka the importance of the booster dose has also risen. (Colombo Gazette)