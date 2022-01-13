Sri Lanka beat Uganda by 231 runs in U19 CWC 2022 warm-up match

Sri Lanka beat Uganda by a massive 231 runs in the Under 19 ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 warm-up match.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers produced a remarkable display to bowl out Uganda for just 46 with Dunith Wellalage, the captain at the 2022 ICC U19 Men’s CWC, the pick of the bunch in Guyana.

Wellalage finished with figures of four for none from his three overs as he raced through the Ugandan middle and lower order.

The game had not started well for Sri Lanka with opener Chamindu Wickramasinghe being bowled second ball by Pascal Murungi for a duck.

A 96-run partnership between Shevon Daniel (46) and Sadisha Rajapaksa (75 retired not out) got the innings back on track, while Yasiru Rodrigo’s unbeaten 32 helped Sri Lanka to 277 for eight from their 50 overs.

Rodrigo (2-6) and Wickramasinghe (2-5) then tore through the top order, reducing Uganda to ten for four in reply.

The wickets kept coming as Wellalage came on, and despite a final wicket partnership of 17, Uganda’s innings ended after 21.2 overs. (Cricketnmore / Colombo Gazette)