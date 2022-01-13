Senior Tories urge British PM to quit after party apology

Mr Ross, an MP and an MSP, said he had a “difficult conversation” with Mr Johnson after the PM apologised earlier on Wednesday in the House of Commons.

He said he would write to the 1922 Committee – which organises Tory leadership contests – to register his lack of confidence in the PM.

“He is the prime minister, it is his government that put these rules in place, and he has to be held to account for his actions,” he said.

If 54 backbench Conservative MPs send letters to the 1922 committee it will trigger a leadership challenge.