Dr. Sajeeva Narangoda appointed as Executive Director of Ambeon Holdings PLC

Ambeon Holdings PLC announced the appointment of Dr. Sajeeva Narangoda as Executive Director to the Holding and Management Company Ambeon Holdings PLC. In addition, Dr. Narangoda was also appointed to the respective Boards of Millennium I. T. E. S. P. (Private) Limited, Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC and Royal Fernwood Porcelain Limited with effect from 10th January 2022.

Dr. Sajeeva Narangoda is currently the Group Vice President of Ambeon Holdings PLC and the Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Colombo City Holdings PLC. Having joined the Group in January 2017, in addition to his corporate role, Dr. Narangoda has served its various subsidiaries – Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC as Chief Executive Officer and Millennium IT ESP as Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer.

A seasoned professional with over two decades of experience, Dr. Narangoda has served Browns Hospitals Limited (currently known as Melsta Hospitals) as Director/Chief Executive Officer and Hemas Hospitals as the Chief Operating Officer. He was also appointed to the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHSI) as an International Hospital Assessor, a role he has been serving since 2012. He was also appointed as its country representative for Sri Lanka in July 2019 which he still holds.

Dr. Narangoda holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Peradeniya Sri Lanka and an MSc (Finance and Management) from Keele University UK. In addition, he is a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) – UK, Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) – UK/USA and a Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA), Australia. Some of his professional contributions include serving as a Director at the Centre for Excellence in Ceramic Technology (CINTEC), Sri Lanka, Director at the Ceramic and Glass Council, Sri Lanka, Council Member of the National Chamber of Exporters Sri Lanka.

The Ambeon Holdings PLC Board of Directors comprise of – Mr. Sanjeev Gardiner (Chairman), Mr. Ajith Devasurendra (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Ranil Pathirana, Mr. A. G. Weerasinghe, Mr. Mangala Boyagoda, Dr. Sajeeva Narangoda and Mr Revantha Devasurendra (Alternate Director to Mr Ajith Devasurendra).