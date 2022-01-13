Anger grows as unannounced blackout continues

Anger and frustration was being expressed on social media as an unannounced blackout continued to affect several parts of the country.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that the electricity supply was disrupted in several areas today.

The CEB claimed the power cuts were as a result of sufficient stocks of fuel not being distributed to the power plants to operate all the generators.

Earlier, the CEB had said that there will not be any power cut.

The public took to social media to vent their anger towards the Government over the issue. (Colombo Gazette)