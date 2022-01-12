Saegis Campus offers degree programmes under the government IFSL scheme with assured industry placements

With the view of preparing undergraduates to gain real exposure in working environments and helping them develop the necessary skills and competencies to stand out and excel in today’s highly competitive workplaces, Saegis Campus offers guaranteed industry placements across all its MOE approved degree programmes under the Interest Free Student Loan (IFSL) scheme.

Recognized as one of the leading higher education institutions situated at the heart of Colombo, Saegis Campus understands the critical importance of this aspect as evidenced by various regional and global employer surveys. It goes beyond just gaining first-hand experience in the real working world to also allow undergraduates to better understand the career trajectory for their desired job title.

Some of the workplaces where students can secure placements include SLT-Mobitel, DirectPay, PayMedia, Epic Technology Group, Royal Ceramic Lanka PLC, Prosoft, Manjari, Revo to name a few.

The benefits students receive before even graduating is immensely invaluable. It helps build professional connections and networking, develop good people skills, experience various challenges and situations, discover their strengths and weaknesses, and determine whether it is the right career path to pursue in the future. This also enables prospective employers to easily notice and see whether one could be a good fit for them.

Introduced by the Sri Lankan Government for students who have successfully completed their Advanced Level Examination between 2018 and 2020, the programmes offered under the IFSL scheme at Saegis Campus include Bachelor of Business Management (Hons) with specializations in Marketing, HRM and Accounting & Finance, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BSc Honours (BSc (Hons)) in Computer Science, Software Engineering, and IT, and Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT).

One can be assured of receiving the best possible learning experience with curriculums that are emerging and contemporary, taught by its diverse and renowned lecture panel, and the state-of-the-art facilities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, modern IT lab, language lab, library, a relaxing lounge, spacious air-conditioned digital lecture halls, cafeteria, sports and recreational activities, among others.

Saegis Campus continues to strengthen providing career guidance for students, conducting many personality development activities, free English language classes, a Leo Club and a Rotaract Club, and also providing additional academic support.

Saegis Campus will guide and support students in their applications for these UGC-recognized degree programmes under the scheme. The MOE’s web portal for applications will close by 15th of February 2022, and the academic year for IFSL 6th Intake will commence during June 2022. For more information, please contact on 0770430000 or visit www.saegis.edu.lk.