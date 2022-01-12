Probe finds child kept grenade at All Saints’ Church Borella

Investigations revealed that a 13-year-old child had placed the hand grenade at All Saints’ Church in Borella, Colombo.

The grenade was found in the church premises yesterday.

Police Special Task Force officers had diffuses the grenade.

The Police said that three suspects were arrested over the discovery of the grenade.

Investigations have revealed that the suspects used a 13-year-old child to place the grenade in the church premises.

The Police said that the grenade had been placed in a manner that it will explode in the event of a fire. (Colombo Gazette)