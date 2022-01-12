Power cuts to be enforced from today

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says one-hour power cuts will be enforced with effect from today.

Accordingly, power cuts will be enforced around the island for one hour between 5.30 PM and 9.30 PM today.

A sudden disruption to the power supply was reported in multiple areas late last evening as well.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that power cuts were reported from a number of areas including Nugegoda, Maharagama, Malabe, Wattala, Mount Lavinia and Ratmalana.

The CEB said that the power cuts were caused by a technical fault of a privately-owned generator providing electricity to the national grid.

The CEB had on Monday released a schedule in preparation for islandwide power cuts.

The schedule gives the time and place the power cut will be enforced, if the need arises.

Each area has been divided into Group A, B. C and D and one hour power cuts have been proposed for each group.

The CEB has proposed power cuts from between 5.30 PM to 9.30 PM.

According to the CEB, in the event it is compelled to take demand management measures due to inadequate generation as result of fuel shortage and unavailability of generators, such measures will be limited to the schedule.

“It is to be noted that all the feeders assigned to a particular group might not be interrupted depending on the demand and available generation capacity at a particular time,” the CEB said.

The Power Ministry had on Monday said that a final decision had not yet been taken on enforcing the power cuts. (Colombo Gazette)