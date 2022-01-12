ISM APAC announces strategic alignment with Sana Commerce

Leading e-commerce solutions provider, ISM APAC announced its unification and transition with Sana Commerce Global, a leading Netherlands-based e-commerce company, as Sana Commerce Sri Lanka. This move comes after concluding seven successive years in the industry independently, primarily serving the Asia Pacific region and being one of the main development centers for its headquarters.

With over 180 employees, this number is only growing stronger as this transition can now allow it to expand its scope to cover a range of development services to a much wider audience. This also indicates that every individual will now be able to get a global exposure, not limiting just to the Sri Lankan context, and have a rich, diverse, and holistic experience including a multitude of knowledge, learning and training initiatives at Sana Commerce.

Sana Commerce is an e-commerce platform designed to help manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers to connect, manage and succeed in creating long-lasting relationships with customers who place their utmost trust in them. It focuses on improving the relationship cycle rather than mere transactions. Some of the recent recognitions Sana Commerce received include being named as a Strong Performer by Forrester, Winner of Best E-shop at the E-Commerce Germany Awards 2021, and Leader Mid-Market from G2.

‘‘Our development center based in Sri Lanka consist of a talented pool of professionals who has been instrumental in our success and innovation, taking a lead on numerous projects and never falling short of exceeding our expectations. With this alignment, we will only continue to grow in leaps and bounds,’’ said Michiel Schipperus, CEO & Managing Partner at Sana Commerce.

Sana Commerce Sri Lanka was ranked among the Best Workplaces in Sri Lanka for 2021, 2020, and 2017, and Best Small and Medium IT/ITes Workplaces in Sri Lanka last year by Great Place to Work Sri Lanka. The company’s culture is built on encouraging individual growth through active dialogue, creativity and knowledge-sharing initiatives both internally and externally including guest lectures at universities and sponsoring various hackathons particularly She Coderess, a Sri Lankans only all-female hackathon.

“We also started out as one of the main development centres for Sana Commerce, but with this transition, we can now reach all corners of the world, covering development, providing solutions and much more,” said Priyantha Bethmage, Managing Director at Sana Commerce Sri Lanka.

The company also strives to empower and help various communities through well-defined outreach projects spearheaded by its CSR Committee. Its ‘Sipsatharata Arunallak’ – ‘Helping hands for Education’ continues to play a pivotal role in helping underprivileged children gain access to quality education, one of its philanthropic goals.

With its new face, Sana Commerce Sri Lanka will open the doors to have a much more holistic and expansive international experience for the employees who were working in a bubble of the Sri Lankan context.