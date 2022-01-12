Development of Eastern Container Terminal begins

Development work on the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT) was launched at the Colombo Port today.

The development of the strategic terminal was launched by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority said that work on the terminal is expected to be completed by 2024.

India had earlier offered to develop the strategic ECT with Japan but the current Government had instead decided to offer the West Terminal to India.

Cabinet approval was later granted to develop the Eastern Container Terminal in stages as a terminal totally operated by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

Accordingly, international competitive bids had been invited for Phase II of the Eastern Container Terminal at the Colombo Port.

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) was picked to develop Phase II of the Colombo Port Eastern Container Terminal. (Colombo Gazette)