Saliya Pieris re-elected as BASL President

President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris has been re-elected uncontested as the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

The Returning Officer of the BASL Election said that Pieris was the only candidate nominated for the post of President.

Attorney-at-Law Isuru Balapatabendi was elected as the Secretary.

“One year to the day on which I first handed over my nominations for the BASL Presidency in 2021, I am grateful to my colleagues at the Bar for electing me uncontested as President for a second term for 2022/2023. I will continue to work for a strong and independent Bar. The pandemic brought with it many challenges to our profession and together we can overcome these challenges. My congratulations to Isuru Balapatabendi who was elected uncontested as Secretary of the BASL and I look forward to working with him when he assumes office in March 2022,” Saliya Pieris said in a post on Facebook.

Pieris had earlier served as the Chairman of the Office on Missing Persons (OMP).

Between October 2015 to March 2018 he was a Member of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)