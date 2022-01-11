Hand grenade found inside Borella All Saints’ Church

A hand grenade was found inside All Saints’ Church in Borella, Colombo today.
The Police were alerted after the grenade was found inside the church.
Police Special Task Force officers were later deployed to diffuse the grenade.
The Police said that three suspects were arrested over the discovery of the grenade.
Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)
Government is going to get hammered by its own voters if they play these games with the citizens of Sri Lanka…
People have had enough of the Rajapaksa curse on this country.