Four key foreign representatives to visit Sri Lanka this month

Four key foreign representatives are to visit Sri Lanka this month, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Minister of State at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Lord (Tariq) Ahmad and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea, Park Byeong-seug are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka this month.

The Foreign Minister of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó is expected in Sri Lanka tomorrow (12th January) while Lord (Tariq) Ahmad is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on 18th January.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea, Park Byeong-seug, is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on 19th January.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said that the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka at the end of the month.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had just concluded a visit to Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister, Professor G.L. Peiris said that the visits showed that Sri Lanka continues to maintain strong bilateral relations with the international community. (Colombo Gazette)