Cycle race to be staged on Central Expressway

A cycle race is to be staged on the Central Expressway this week, before the opening of the Mirigama to Kurunegala stretch of the highway, the Sports Ministry said today.

The race is scheduled to take place on 14th January, a day before the Mirigama to Kurunegala stretch of the highway is declared open to the public.

Over 125 cyclists are expected to take part in the race.

The second phase of the Central Expressway from Mirigama to Kurunegala will be opened on 15th January, enabling the public to travel nearly 39.7 km between two cities within just 25 minutes.

The stretch comprises four lanes and five interchanges in Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

The Central Expressway Project has been divided into four sections: Section 1 from Kadawatha to Mirigama is approximately 37 km, Section 2 from Mirigama to Kurunegala is about 39.7 km, while the stretch from Mirigama to Ambepussa is approximately 9.1 km, Section 3 from Pothuhera to Galagedara is about 32.5 km, and Section 4 from Kurunegala to Dambulla is approximately 60.3 km. (Colombo Gazette)