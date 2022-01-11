Cabinet approves Animal Welfare Bill

Cabinet has approved the proposed Animal Welfare Bill, Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said today.

He said the Bill is very significant in relation to animal rights.

Approval to complete the drafting of the Animal Welfare Bill had been granted by the Cabinet at its meeting held on 19th October,2020.

Accordingly, the clearance of the Attorney General had been received for the said Bill that was drafted by the Legal Draftsman.

The Cabinet of Ministers have now given their consent for the proposal submitted by the Minister of Agriculture to publish the said Bill in the Government gazette and subsequently submit it to Parliament for approval. (Colombo Gazette)