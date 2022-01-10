SLFP preparing to form a new Government

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is preparing to form a new Government, SLFP leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena said today.

He said that the SLFP is carrying out a program to strengthen the party.

Sirisena said that the SLFP will form a broad alliance and invite others to join them.

“In a few months we hope to make the SLFP a strong political party in the country,” Sirisena told reporters.

He also said that the SLFP opposes the delay to hold Provincial Council elections.

The former President said that the SLFP stands for holding elections on time.

The SLFP is currently part of the ruling alliance led by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

However, there has been a deepening rift between the SLFP and the SLPP in recent times. (Colombo Gazette)