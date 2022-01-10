President demands solution for power crisis

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has demanded a solution for the power crisis instead of enforcing power cuts.

A discussion was held today with the participation of the Minister of Power Gamini Lokuge and Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila as well as other officials.

The President was informed at the meeting that the power crisis was caused as a result of issues with coal power generation and fossil fuel.

He was also told that there is sufficient stocks of coal in Sri Lanka to generate electricity to meet the demand.

The President’s Office said that the President had asserted that the public should not be inconvenienced.

The Ministers who attended the meeting said that steps are being taken to ensure the public are not inconvenienced by enforcing power cuts.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has already been given approval to enforce daily power cuts if the need arises. (Colombo Gazette)