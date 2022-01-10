MD and Chief Engineer of Sakurai Aviation arrested

The Managing Director and Chief Engineer of Sakurai Aviation have been arrested over the recent emergency landing of two small planes.

Both planes belonged to Sakurai Aviation and the emergency landings occurred within the space of a few days.

Flight operations of Sakurai Aviation Limited were suspended following the two emergency landings.

Sakurai Aviation Limited operates a training academy and scenic flights for local and foreign tourists.

The flight operations of Sakurai Aviation Limited were suspended after a flight carrying tourists made an emergency landing near Katunayake on 27th December.

The Cessna 172 aircraft was heading to Ratmalana from Sigiriya when it made the emergency landing.

Two foreigners who were on the plane sustained injuries in the incident.

On 22 December a Piper Tomahawk light aircraft belonging to Sakurai Aviation Limited made an emergency landing on the beach in Payagala. (Colombo Gazette)