Institutional and legal framework of several ministries amended

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has amended the institutional and legal framework of several ministries.

The amendments were made through an extraordinary gazette notice.

The institutional and legal framework of the Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government were among those amended.

The President also removed the subjects and functions, special priorities and related institutional and legal framework of the State Minister of Prison Management and Prisoners Rehabilitation. (Colombo Gazette)

