Another person found dead in Colombo area

Another person has been found dead in the Colombo area, the third body to be found today.

The Police said that the remains of a male were found in a canal in Kolonnawa.

Earlier, the remains of two males were found washed ashore in Colombo.

According to the Police, one body was found in Bambalapitiya near Marine Drive.

The Police said that the other body was found along the Wellawatte beach.

The third body was found floating in the canal in Kolonnawa.

The cause of death is still unknown. (Colombo Gazette)