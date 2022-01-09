Sri Lanka’s King of Baila, Desmond De Silva, has died at the age of 77 in Australia.

According to reports, Desmond De Silva died after suffering from a sudden heart attack.

He was married to Deanna de Zilwa and the couple has two sons. Elder son Steve de Silva was a dancer and a vocalist, who died of cancer.

De Silva has had a string of baila hits including ‘Polkatu Hande,’ ‘ Yaman Bando (Wally Bastiansz),’ ‘Chuda Manike,’ ‘Mamma No,’ ‘Miss Sri Lanka,’ ‘Hai Hui baby Achchi (Wally Bastiansz),’ ‘Rajasangabo’ ‘Komali Pane,’ as well as popular recordings of anonymous baila songs.

He was also known for a whole range of ‘Party Time’ non-stop Baila music. Desmond de Silva resided in London and had performed with London-based backing group Foreign Affairs in the United Kingdom. (Colombo Gazette)