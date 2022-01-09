Several dead as heavy snow traps drivers in Pakistan

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the crisis had been caused by the number of people travelling to the area, north of the capital Islamabad. More than 100,000 cars had arrived in the colonial-era town in recent days, with social media in Pakistan flooded with pictures of people enjoying the snow.

But by Friday, local media reported that tourists were getting stranded. On Saturday, the heavy snow and increase in vehicles prompted authorities to declare the region a disaster zone.

Pictures and video on social media show cars trapped bumper to bumper, snow piled onto their roofs.