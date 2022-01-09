Port City Marina Promenade declared open

The Colombo Port City Marina Promenade was declared open by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today.

The 500m public walking path was declared open during an event held at the Port City to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Sri Lanka.

Colombo Port City Marina Promenade will be open to the public from 9.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. with effect from tomorrow (Monday.

The public can access the Colombo Port City Marina Promenade by foot using the entrance located in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)