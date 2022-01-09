Gratitude offers to mark 5th Anniversary of Mövenpick Hotel Colombo

The iconic Mövenpick Hotel marks its 5th year of lighting up the Colombo skyline with its unique and distinctive brand of hospitality, and stylish vertical experience. Mövenpick Hotel Colombo opened the doors to its 24-storied property in January 2017. The renowned Swiss Brand introduced guests from across the world to an intriguing and fascinating gastronomic journey, encapsulated in a luxurious and artistically stunning interior. Mövenpick holds a growing portfolio of more than 83 hotels in 24 countries and is a part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle Group comprising 5000 hotels, resorts and residences.

Having faced many remarkable highs and also some very deep lows caused by tumultuous external challenges, in its 5 years of existence, the Anniversary theme for Mövenpick Colombo is aptly, ‘Celebrating 5 years of Gratitude’. Mövenpick Colombo seeks to celebrate its customers and partners, whose loyalty supported the Hotel and gave it wings to fly high and rise above choppy waters, to remain filled with purpose and optimism. To Mövenpick Colombo, its customers are simply put, their very raison d’etre and this 5th year Anniversary is completely dedicated to celebrating all of Movenpick Hotel’s treasured guests.

The Hotel has curated meticulously planned ‘Gratitude Offers’ that showcase its appreciation of guests and partners. A 25% discount will be presented at any restaurant of choice, on all a la carte meals. An extended 3-hour Happy Hour at Vistas, will start from 5pm till 8pm. Robata Grill and Lounge, the Hotel’s Asian Inspired Restaurant will also gift a free bottle of wine to diners who dine in groups of five, in addition to the 25% discount available on a la carte. These F&B offers are available from the 7th to the 16th of January.

Meanwhile Ayu, will serve a special Weekend Celebration Buffet at affordable rates. Lunch will be priced at LKR 3500 nett, while dinner will be priced at LKR 3900 nett. This special Buffet will be available on the 7th, 8th and 9th and 14th, 15th, and 16th of January and will also feature a very mouthwatering kiddies’ buffet selection, making it a scrumptious celebration for the whole family.

Also on offer will be incredible staycation deals, with all-inclusive Junior Suite offers for just LKR 22,000 per night, with special pampering touches such as breakfast in bed and, high tea for two at Ayu restaurant. This is in addition to a host of other remarkable room deals for a relaxing break to unwind and recharge after a tough 2021.

Commenting on this significant milestone the 5-star Hotel’s, General Manager, Roshan Perera said, “Having served Colombo for 5 years we have had the privilege of facilitating customers, the world over, to create their own magical Mövenpick moments. However, these five years also did comprise many challenges for the hospitality industry. There is no doubt that we have come thus far, because of the trust that our customers and partners placed in us, allowing us to be part of their cherished moments. In order to say ‘Thank You’, we have created an array of ‘Gratitude Offers’, to highlight how much we appreciate the patronage and loyalty, of our customers.”

Mövenpick Colombo considers the safety of guests and employees as priority and therefore is stringently focused on guest safety and adheres to the highest safety standards stipulated by the AccorHotels Group.