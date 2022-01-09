China to work with Sri Lanka to facilitate return of medical students

China has agreed to facilitate the return of Sri Lankan medical students to China to complete their studies.

The agreement was reached following a special request made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The matter was discussed during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Rajapaksa and the visiting Foreign Minister at Temple Trees this morning. Currently, approximately 1,200 medical students, including 400 final-year students, who were studying at Chinese medical institutions, are waiting to return to China to complete their studies. They have been unable to return due to restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic. In response to the Prime Minister’s special request, Foreign Minister Yi assured that Sri Lankan students will be given highest priority.

During the bilateral discussions between the two delegations, a host of other matters were also discussed, including further support for the vaccine program, attracting investments to the Port City and the Hambantota Industrial Zone, increasing tourism from China to Sri Lanka, increasing Sri Lankan exports to China and enhancing cultural cooperation, especially in the area of Buddhist ties.

Following the discussions, the delegations signed the following agreements:

Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation

Letter of Exchange on the Project of Subsidized Housing for Low Income Category in Colombo

Handover Certificate of the Technical Cooperation Project for BMICH

Handover Certificate of the Technical Cooperation Project for the Kidney Disease Mobile Screening Ambulance Vehicles

Foreign Minister Yi is on a one-day visit to Sri Lanka to launch the celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of Sri Lanka—China bilateral relations. Last year the Central Bank of Sri Lanka issued a commemorative coin to mark the 65th anniversary as well as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. A set of the coins were gifted to the visiting Foreign Minister by the Prime Minister. Conveying best wishes from the President and Premier of China to Prime Minister Rajapaksa, Foreign Minister Yi said, “China will continue to do its best to provide all the necessary help and support [to Sri Lanka].”