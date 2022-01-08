Sri Lanka cricket board gets tough on cricketers looking to retire

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has decided to get tough on cricketers looking to retire from the game.

The move comes as a few cricketers announced their sudden retirement from all forms of the game.

Sri Lanka cricketers must now give three months notice before retiring, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board said today.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket at a meeting held on the 7th of January 2022, decided that national players who intend to retire from national cricket should provide three months notice of their intention to retire.

Retired national players who wish to obtain ’No Objection Certificates (NOCs)’ to play in overseas franchise leagues will only be issued to such players who have completed six months of their effective date of retirement.

Sri Lanka Cricket also said that retired national players will be considered eligible for local leagues such as the LPL, only if they have played 80% of matches in the domestic cricket competitions conducted in the season prior to the conducting of the league. (Colombo Gazette)