Ranil to send letter of demand to Roshan Mahanama

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is to send a letter of demand to former cricketer Roshan Mahanama.

Wickremesinghe is to send the letter of demand to Mahanama over some extracts from Mahanama’s recently released book.

In his autobiography titles ‘My Innings’ Mahanama claimed that Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister in 2002 stopped then cricket chief Hemaka Amarasuriya from attending an ICC Meeting and instead nominated Thilanga Sumathipala.

“We were appointed to mange Sri Lanka Cricket due to a prevalent issue at the time, till fresh elections appointed a new committee. However, this was a very brief stint as the level of politics involved was contrary to my work ethic and principles. As an example, the Interim Committee decided that the Chairman Hemaka Amarasuriya should attend the ICC annual meeting. However, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe overruled and said that Thilanga Sumathipala who was not even part of the committee at the time, would attend instead,” Mahanama wrote.

The former Prime Minister has denied the claims and is to send a letter of demand through his lawyers to Mahanama. (Colombo Gazette)