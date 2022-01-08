Five Sri Lankan fishermen rescued, one missing after boat overturns

Five Sri Lankan fishermen have been rescued and one remains missing after a fishing boat had capsized, after leaving the Beruwala fisheries harbour.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the boat left the Beruwala fisheries harbour on 04th November 2021 with 06 fishermen on board, but never returned.

The multi-day fishing trawler named ‘Asela Putha II’ had capsized due to adverse weather in seas of southwestern of Sri Lanka.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC Colombo) at the Navy Headquarters was informed by the Captain of the ship, MV LGC Periklis (IMO 9796171), today that they had spotted the capsized boat.

The boat had been seen in Maldivian waters with five fishermen clinging to the capsized boat.

The MRCC Colombo has requested the MRCC Maldives to try locate the missing fisherman. The Captain of MV LGC Periklis had also altered the MRCC Maldives, based on information received from the rescued fishermen. (Colombo Gazette)