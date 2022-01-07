Vaccinating children aged between 12-15 begins in Sri Lanka

Vaccinating children aged between 12-15 for the coronavirus, began in Sri Lanka today.

Regional Epidemiologist of the Colombo Municipal Council, Dr. Dinu Guruge said that schools will inform the children when and here the vaccine will be administered.

She also said that second doses for the 16+ age group will be offered in February once they complete 12 weeks.

“I encourage all the parents to get your children vaccinated when they are given the opportunity,” Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the head of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Biology at the Sri Jayewardenepura University tweeted.

He said the vaccination of children will help to keep schools open and avoid disruption to their education.

“Our children and their education should be our priority,” Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said.

Health authorities said that although the prevalence of the coronavirus is low among children, a majority of child fatalities related to the infection were that of those who suffered from complications. (Colombo Gazette)