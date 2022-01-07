President insists will not increase Cabinet beyond 30

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today insisted that he will not increase the Cabinet beyond 30 ministers.

He said that every MP wants to become a Cabinet Minister.

However, the President said that he would not break his promise to the people by giving any ministerial post in addition to the 30 Cabinet posts that can be given in accordance with the Constitution.

President Rajapaksa emphasized the need for all Ministers and Members of Parliament to work together as a team for the progress of the country.

“It is a collective responsibility to manage setbacks as a team,” the President’s Office quoted him as saying.

The President also stated that if a person only criticizes the shortcomings without helping to manage setbacks, it shows the inefficiency of that person.

President Rajapaksa also said that it was the duty of MPs in the Opposition to assist in decisions taken on behalf of the people.

The President reiterated that he was committed to fulfilling the pledges and responsibilities over the next three years without thinking of the two years lost due to Covid-19.

He expressed these views after inaugurating a programme to upgrade 1,000 schools into National Schools held at the Siyambalanduwa Maha Vidyalaya in Monaragala. (Colombo Gazette)