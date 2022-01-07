Once bitten, twice shy

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on January

08 for an official two-day visit. According to media reports, the Chinese Minister is

expected to present a number of investment proposals.

Although those aware about the ulterior objective of these investment proposals would call them ‘debt-trap proposals’. Examples are galore where China has used its investment projects into pushing countries into “debt trap” eventually leading to acquisition of strategic assets of the affected country. What initially seems to be lucrative ultimately turns out to be ‘white elephant’ for the host country. Sri Lanka has still not recovered from the jolt it received in 2017, when it had to cede strategic Hambantota port to a state-run Chinese firm for a 99 years’ lease as a debt swap amounting to $1.2 billion.

A deeper analysis would reveal that the human cost of the debt trap exceeds

far more its monetary cost. Devastated by the mountain of debt arising out of Chinese

investments, the countries ultimately succumb to Chinese pressure in policy decision

making that affect the daily life of people. In Sri Lanka, we saw this during the COVID19 pandemic. The Sri Lankan government could not say no to Chinese government

selling 14 million doses of its Sinopharm vaccine at a higher price i.e. US$ 15 per dose

in comparison to US$ 10 per dose for the same vaccine it sold to Bangladesh and

Nepal. Further, Sputnik-V, a vaccine with almost 12% higher efficacy, was available

at US$10 per dose. In this case, not only did China incur heavy financial losses for Sri

Lankan people by selling expensive vaccine, it also jeopardised their health by selling

the least effective COVID-19 vaccine i.e. Sinopharm.

A major bone of contention in China-Sri Lanka relations these days is the discovery of Erwinia bacteria in organic fertilizers exported by China to Sri Lanka. In its efforts to procure organic fertilizers urgently, Sri Lankan government signed a

contract with Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd – a seaweed organic fertilizer

producing company based in China. However, Sri Lanka National Plant Quarantine

Services (NPQS) discovered that the organic fertilizer sample received from China

contained harmful bacteria including Erwinia. Resultantly, Sri Lankan authority

rejected Seawin Biotech Group’s fertilizer. The Chinese embassy then suggested that

the samples be tested in a world renowned lab in Europe but this did not secure any

response. The Chinese company then escalated the conflict by sending a legal notice

to the Lankan official at the NPQS who had issued the test reports. The Letter of

Demand sought US$ 8 million in three days. If not, it threatened to make the official

who issued the test reports personally responsible and liable to legal action. This

incident again shows China’s disinterest towards the well being of Sri Lankan people.

The consumption of agricultural produce containing the harmful bacteria would have

ultimately induced several health disorders in Sri Lankan people.

Sri Lanka’s accelerated debt trap has led to continuous fall in its Forex reserves,

rising trade deficit, downgrade of sovereign credit rating and exponentially increase in

foreign currency denominated debt repayment obligations. The fiscal overdependence

on China has converted China into a pressure group. It is feared that Sri Lanka may

soon become a “Chinese Colony” where Sri Lankan citizens will become a second

class citizen and will fight not only for jobs which is rightfully theirs, but also for

preserving their language, culture, religion and eventually their survival just like

citizens of Hong Kong.

Colombo should realize that most of the projects carried out with Chinese funds

have been wasteful and large commissions have been paid to corrupt politicians and

officials to secure such projects. If Sri Lanka has to stop economic invasion of the

country by China, the agreements, not found in compliance with best practices, should

be cancelled. The country must weigh the human cost of debt trap before signing any

deal in future.