No electricity in several areas tonight as well

A power cut was enforced in several parts of the country today as well owing to technical issues at the Kelanitissa power plant.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had announced that one-hour power cuts will likely be enforced tonight.

Accordingly several people took to social media saying they were experiencing power cuts tonight.

Power cuts were experienced yesterday as well owing to the breakdown at the Kelanitissa power plant.

The CEB said that the breakdown at the Kelanitissa power plant and high electricity demand forced them to enforce the power cuts. (Colombo Gazette)