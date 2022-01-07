Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to assist Sri Lanka

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has offered to assist Sri Lanka in the development of Farmer Data Management Systems and Digital Strategy.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a merging of the William H. Gates Foundation and the Gates Learning Foundation, is an American private foundation founded by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates.

The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) organized a workshop together with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Colombo.

Representatives from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Purvi Mehta and Siddharth Chaturvedi, senior agriculture authorities of the Sri Lanka Government together with industry experts and academics participated in this workshop.

ICTA said that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation intends to assist ICTA in the development of Farmer Data Management Systems and Digital Strategy of Sri Lankan Agriculture. ICTA will drive this initiative.

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives.

In developing countries, it focuses on improving people’s health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.

The foundation has spent over $5 billion since 2009 in total commitments to agricultural development to support the needs of smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia (BMGF). (Colombo Gazette)