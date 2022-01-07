Air Force establishes dedicated vaccine center at BIA

The Sri Lanka Air Force has established a dedicated vaccine center at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The vaccine center will facilitate inoculations for returning Sri Lanka citizens

Tweeting on the matter, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that with Sri Lanka forging an aggressive vaccination drive, the country is poised to overcome the pandemic with great success.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said that Sri Lankans returning from overseas can obtain the first or second dose at the BIA center.

The Air Force said that only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at the center. (Colombo Gazette)