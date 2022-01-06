Welikada Prison riot case judgement on 12th January

The verdict in the case filed against former Inspector of Police Neomal Rangajeewa and former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, over the Welikada Prison riot, will be delivered on 12th January.

The Permanent High Court was to deliver the judgement today but postponed it till 12th January.

The third accused in the Welikada Prison massacre, Imaduwage Indika Sampath, was ordered by the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar in July 2020 to be acquitted and released from the indictments.

Indika Sampath was attached to the Welikada Prison Intelligence Unit when the massacre took place.

When the indictments were served Sampath had been absconding and was believed to be residing in the United Kingdom.

The Attorney General had served indictments on the accused in July 2019.

The 2012 Welikada prison riot left 27 inmates dead. (Colombo Gazette)