Two brothers who went missing found

Two brothers who went missing in November, have been found in Mirigama.

According to the Police, the two young boys were found in the Mirigama town today.

A search had intensified for the two brothers who remained missing since November.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was also investigating the matter.

Public assistance had been sought on 13th December to locate the two brothers, aged 10 and 12.

The two boys from Wattemulla in the Kotadeniyawa Police area, had been reported missing since 23 November.

A complaint had been lodged with the Police over the disappearance of the two boys.

The boys have been identified as Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Kaveesha Sandakelum aged 10 and Jayasekara Mudalige Akila Dedunu, aged 12. (Colombo Gazette)