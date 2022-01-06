Susil’s SLPP membership at stake 

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) membership of former State Minister Susil Premajayantha is at stake.

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam told Daily Mirror that there are calls from within the party to take disciplinary action against Premajayantha.

Kariyawasam said that the SLPP Central Committee will convene and decide if disciplinary action should be taken against Premajayantha.

“A number of SLPP members want disciplinary action taken on MP Premajayantha. I cannot take any action on my own. The party Central Committee will decide that,” he said.

Asked when the SLPP Central Committee is scheduled to meet, Kariyawasam said that there was no fixed day as yet.

Premajayantha was sacked from his State Minister post after he publicly criticised the Cabinet.

The former State Minister of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning had said that the Agriculture Minister had failed in his duties.

He also criticized the Government on the dollar issue and cost of living.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa spoke to Premajayantha after he was sacked from his post on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening Premajayantha said that the Prime Minister had telephoned him after he was sacked from his post by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He also said that he was formally informed in writing that he had been sacked. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)