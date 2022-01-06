Ranil seeks Adjournment Debate after President’s address to Parliament

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested for an Adjournment Debate following President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s address to Parliament on 18th January.

The former Prime Minister has made the request to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Wickremesinghe has requested the Speaker to consult the party leaders and allocate 19 and 20 January and if necessary 21st January for the Adjournment Debate.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had prorogued Parliament with effect from 12th December.

A gazette notice declaring that Parliament has been prorogued, had been issued by the Secretary to the President P.B Jayasudara.

The gazette notice stated that by virtue of the powers vested in him by Article 70 of the Constitution, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has prorogued Parliament with effect from midnight of the 12th day of December, 2021.

The President had declared that the next session of Parliament will be 18th January, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (Colombo Gazette)