Litro assures gas shortage will be resolved soon

Litro Gas Lanka Limited has assured that the shortage of gas in the market will be resolved in a short period of time.

Large queues to purchase gas have been seen in several places owing to the shortage of gas.

Issuing a statement, Litro said that it has taken steps to streamline the production and distribution of domestic and commercial gas cylinders.

Litro said that 220,000 domestic gas cylinders have been released to the Sri Lankan market over the past two days.

The gas company said that steps have been taken to distribute 90,000-100,000 domestic gas cylinders to the market on a daily basis. (Colombo Gazette)