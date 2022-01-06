India and Sri Lanka sign deal to develop Trincomalee oil tank farm

India and Sri Lanka today signed an agreement to develop the Trincomalee oil tank farm.

The agreement was signed between the Treasury Secretary, the Commissioner General of Lands, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Lanka Indian Oil and Trinco Petroleum Terminal Pvt. Ltd.

“A new milestone in India, Sri Lanka economic and energy partnership!! Congratulations to all parties on signing the Agreement to develop the Trincomalee Oil Tank Farms. Sincerely appreciate the guidance from leadership of India and Sri Lanka and the support from all Ministers and officials concerned,” the Indian High Commission tweeted.

