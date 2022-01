The electricity supply was disrupted in several areas today owing to a breakdown, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

According to the CEB, a breakdown at the Kelanitissa power plant caused the disruption to the electricity supply in several areas.

Power cuts were reported from parts of Colombo as well as Maharagama and Kotte.

The CEB said that steps were taken to restore the electricity supply. (Colombo Gazette)