Colombo to be without water for 16 hours on Saturday

Colombo will be without water for 16 hours on Saturday, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

NWSDB said that the water supply will be disrupted from 8.00 a.m. on Saturday till midnight.

The water supply will be disrupted owing to essential maintenance work of the electricity supply at the Ambathale Water Treatment Plant.

As a result a water cut will be enforced in the Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa urban council areas, Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas and in Ratmalana. (Colombo Gazette)

