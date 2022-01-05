Virtusa Announces Rajeev Mehta as New Chairman of the Board

Virtusa Corporation today announced the appointment of Rajeev (Raj) Mehta as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Raj brings a wealth of industry knowledge, business acumen, and strategic thinking to Virtusa’s Board of Directors. He has held several leadership positions, including a lauded tenure as President of Cognizant, where he spearheaded major business units and integrated more than 50 acquisitions across geographies and industries during his 22 years with the company.

“We’re excited to welcome Raj to Virtusa, as his experience and insights will help the company innovate, execute and grow,” said Santosh Thomas, CEO of Virtusa. “Raj brings great energy, experience, and confidence, along with first-hand knowledge of how to run high-performing global businesses. We are thrilled that he is joining our team.”

“Working in this industry for the past few decades, I’ve always had tremendous respect for Virtusa,” said Raj Mehta, incoming Chairman of the Board, Virtusa. “It’s an honor to have an opportunity to work with such an incredible company and leadership team. With deep engineering roots and unmatched industry knowledge, Virtusa has set the foundation for an exciting future.”

Raj succeeds Sander van‘t Noordende, who was recently nominated as Randstad’s new CEO.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Virtusa team, I want to thank Sander for his leadership, collaboration, and support during a critical time for Virtusa,” said Santosh Thomas. “We wish him great success in his new role and appreciate all of the contributions he’s made at Virtusa.”