A giant crocodile, nicknamed Tyzon, has died after being trapped in a snare in the Nilwala River, Conservationists said today.

The crocodile had been caught in the snare in the Nilwala River last week and is suspected to have drowned.

Tyzon is a giant Saltwater Crocodile (Saltie) said to be about 16.5 feet long.

His head and teeth are both exceptionally large for his length. (Colombo Gazette)