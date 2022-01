Sri Lanka today set free 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Indian High Commission said that a court in Mannar released the 13 Indian fishermen.

Officials from the Indian Consulate in Jaffna met the Indians after they were released.

The High Commission said that the Indian fishermen were offered sweets by the Indian Consulate in Jaffna.

Steps are now being taken for the early return of the fishermen. (Colombo Gazette)