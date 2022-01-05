Schools get approval to resume normal academic activities

Schools have been given approval to resume normal academic activities for Grades 01 to 13 commencing from Monday.

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena had given the approval to the Ministry of Education.

Government schools closed for the Christmas holidays on 23 December 2021 and reopened on 03 January 2022.

Only a short Christmas holiday had been declared for Government schools in order for students to cover the syllabus.

Schools around the island had remained closed for most part of last year as a result of the Covid pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)